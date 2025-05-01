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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny / Building Phylogenetic Trees / Problem 8
Problem 8
What is a fundamental difference in the assumptions of maximum parsimony and maximum likelihood methods?
A
Maximum parsimony assumes equal rates of change for all characters, while maximum likelihood uses specific models of change.
B
Maximum likelihood is only applicable to molecular data.
C
Maximum parsimony requires a larger dataset than maximum likelihood.
D
Maximum likelihood assumes fewer changes than maximum parsimony.
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