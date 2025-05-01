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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny / Introduction to Phylogeny / Problem 5
Problem 5
Given a list of species and their genetic similarities, how would you construct a phylogenetic tree?
A
Use genetic similarities to organize species into a tree showing common ancestors.
B
Group species based on physical similarities without considering genetic data.
C
Classify species based on their geographical distribution patterns.
D
Arrange species based on their ecological roles in a linear sequence.
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