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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny / Phylogeny / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the disadvantage of relying on morphological features alone in identifying evolutionary relationships among different species?
A
morphology does not reflect the genetic information
B
morphology is unique in every individual organism
C
morphology cannot distinguish convergent and divergent evolution
D
morphological features are difficult to determine
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