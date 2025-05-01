General Biology
Ecology is the study of interactions of living organisms with the environment. Which one is the basic level of ecology?
_________is the largest coral reef system in the world.
Which of the following is true about active dispersal?
Which of the following is an abiotic factor affecting species distribution?
Why is net primary productivity (NPP) crucial for assessing ecosystem health?
How do the dispersal capabilities of Arctic Terns differ from polar bears?
Which of the following best defines climate?
Which direction do trade winds generally blow due to the Coriolis effect in the Northern Hemisphere?
How does the specific heat of water influence climate stability in coastal areas?
Which characteristic is most commonly used to classify terrestrial biomes?
How does a regular disturbance regime benefit a savanna biome?
What is a potential long-term effect of a volcanic eruption on a nearby terrestrial biome?