Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
8 of 12
Next
48. Ecology / Earth's Climate Patterns / Problem 8
Problem 8
Which direction do trade winds generally blow due to the Coriolis effect in the Northern Hemisphere?
A
From west to east
B
From north to south
C
From south to north
D
From east to west
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options