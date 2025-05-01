Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
12 of 12
48. Ecology / Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes / Problem 12
Problem 12
What is a potential long-term effect of a volcanic eruption on a nearby terrestrial biome?
A
Creation of new habitats as lava cools and forms new land.
B
Permanent elimination of all life forms in the area.
C
Complete prevention of any plant growth for centuries.
D
Immediate increase in biodiversity due to nutrient-rich ash.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options