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48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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Problem 12
48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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48. Ecology / Biogeography / Problem 5
Problem 5
Why is net primary productivity (NPP) crucial for assessing ecosystem health?
A
NPP measures the energy output of predators.
B
NPP reflects the genetic diversity of plant species.
C
NPP determines the mineral content of soil.
D
NPP indicates the amount of biomass available to support life within an ecosystem.
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