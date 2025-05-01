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48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
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Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
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Problem 12
48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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48. Ecology / Earth's Climate Patterns / Problem 7
Problem 7
Which of the following best defines climate?
A
The short-term atmospheric conditions at a specific place and time.
B
The condition of the atmosphere on a day-to-day basis.
C
The immediate atmospheric conditions affecting weather forecasting.
D
The long-term average of weather patterns in a particular region.
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