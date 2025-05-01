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48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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Problem 12
48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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48. Ecology / Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes / Problem 11
Problem 11
How does a regular disturbance regime benefit a savanna biome?
A
By maintaining a balance between grasslands and tree cover.
B
By eliminating all animal life.
C
By preventing any plant growth.
D
By allowing invasive species to dominate.
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