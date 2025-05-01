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48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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Problem 12
48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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48. Ecology / Earth's Climate Patterns / Problem 9
Problem 9
How does the specific heat of water influence climate stability in coastal areas?
A
Water's low specific heat increases temperature volatility.
B
Water's high specific heat moderates temperature fluctuations, leading to stable climates.
C
Water's high specific heat causes rapid temperature changes.
D
Water's specific heat has no impact on climate stability.
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