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48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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Problem 12
48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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48. Ecology / Introduction to Ecology / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following is true about active dispersal?
A
Organisms are moved to one location without assistance
B
Organisms need assistance to move from one place to another
C
Most of the organisms doing active dispersal are sessile organisms
D
Pollens being dispersed by bees is an example of active dispersal
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