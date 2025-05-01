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48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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48. Ecology / Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes / Problem 10
Problem 10
Which characteristic is most commonly used to classify terrestrial biomes?
A
Soil composition
B
Water availability
C
Animal diversity
D
Climate and vegetation
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