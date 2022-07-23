A scientific hypothesis is ________.
a. An opinion
b. A proposed explanation for an observation
c. A fact
d. Easily proved true
e. An idea proposed by a scientist
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Scientific Hypothesis
Testability
Empirical Evidence
Which of the following is an example of inductive reasoning?
a. All cows eat grass.
b. My cow eats grass and my neighbor's cow eats grass; therefore, all cows probably eat grass.
c. If all cows eat grass, when I examine a random sample of all the cows in Minnesota, I will find that all of them eat grass.
d. Cows may or may not eat grass, depending on the type of farm where they live.
How is a scientific theory different from a scientific hypothesis?
a. It is based on weaker evidence
b. It has not been proved true
c. It is not falsifiable
d. It can explain a large number of observations
e. It must be proposed by a professional scientist
One hypothesis states that eating chicken noodle soup is an effective treatment for colds. Which of the following results does this hypothesis predict?
a. People who eat chicken noodle soup have shorter colds than do people who do not eat chicken noodle soup.
b. People who do not eat chicken noodle soup experience unusually long and severe colds.
c. Cold viruses cannot live in chicken noodle soup.
d. People who eat chicken noodle soup feel healthier than do people who do not eat chicken noodle soup.
e. Consuming chicken noodle soup causes people to sneeze.
If I perform a hypothesis test in which I demonstrate that the prediction I made in question 5 is true, I have ________.
a. Proved the hypothesis
b. Supported the hypothesis
c. Not falsified the hypothesis
d. B and C are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct