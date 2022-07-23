Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Can Science Cure the Common Cold?
Chapter 1, Problem 3

A scientific hypothesis is ________.
a. An opinion
b. A proposed explanation for an observation
c. A fact
d. Easily proved true
e. An idea proposed by a scientist

1
Understand the definition of a scientific hypothesis: A scientific hypothesis is a testable and falsifiable proposed explanation for a specific observation or phenomenon.
Eliminate options that do not align with the definition of a hypothesis. For example, a hypothesis is not an opinion (option a) because opinions are subjective and not necessarily testable.
Consider whether a hypothesis is a fact (option c). A fact is a confirmed observation, while a hypothesis is a proposed explanation that requires testing.
Evaluate whether a hypothesis is 'easily proved true' (option d). Hypotheses are not easily proved true; they are tested through experiments and can be supported or refuted based on evidence.
Analyze whether a hypothesis is simply 'an idea proposed by a scientist' (option e). While scientists propose hypotheses, the key characteristic is that it must be testable and falsifiable, making option b the most accurate choice.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Hypothesis

A scientific hypothesis is a testable statement that provides a proposed explanation for a specific observation or phenomenon. It is formulated based on existing knowledge and observations, and it serves as a starting point for further investigation. Unlike opinions, hypotheses must be based on empirical evidence and can be supported or refuted through experimentation.
Testability

Testability refers to the ability of a hypothesis to be tested through experiments or observations. A hypothesis must be structured in a way that allows for empirical validation, meaning it can be supported or disproven by data. This characteristic distinguishes scientific hypotheses from mere opinions or untestable ideas.
Empirical Evidence

Empirical evidence is information acquired by observation or experimentation that can be used to support or refute a hypothesis. It is crucial in the scientific method, as it provides the basis for validating claims and theories. The reliance on empirical evidence ensures that scientific conclusions are grounded in observable reality rather than speculation.
