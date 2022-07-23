Which of the following is an example of inductive reasoning?

a. All cows eat grass.

b. My cow eats grass and my neighbor's cow eats grass; therefore, all cows probably eat grass.

c. If all cows eat grass, when I examine a random sample of all the cows in Minnesota, I will find that all of them eat grass.

d. Cows may or may not eat grass, depending on the type of farm where they live.