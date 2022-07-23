Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Can Science Cure the Common Cold?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 6
Problem 6
Chapter 1, Problem 6

If I perform a hypothesis test in which I demonstrate that the prediction I made in question 5 is true, I have ________.
a. Proved the hypothesis
b. Supported the hypothesis
c. Not falsified the hypothesis
d. B and C are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of a hypothesis in scientific research: A hypothesis is a testable statement or prediction that can be supported or refuted through experimentation or observation. It is not 'proven' in the absolute sense, as science is always open to new evidence.
Clarify the meaning of 'supporting' a hypothesis: When experimental results align with the prediction made by the hypothesis, the hypothesis is considered supported. This means the evidence is consistent with the hypothesis but does not prove it definitively.
Clarify the meaning of 'not falsified': In science, a hypothesis is considered 'not falsified' if the experimental results do not contradict it. This is a key principle in the scientific method, as hypotheses must be falsifiable to be scientifically valid.
Evaluate the options provided: Option A ('proved the hypothesis') is incorrect because scientific hypotheses are not proven in an absolute sense. Option B ('supported the hypothesis') and Option C ('not falsified the hypothesis') are correct because the results align with the hypothesis and do not contradict it.
Conclude that the correct answer is Option D ('B and C are correct'), as both supporting the hypothesis and not falsifying it are valid outcomes of the experiment.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing

Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences or draw conclusions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using data to determine whether to reject H0. The outcome indicates whether there is enough evidence to support H1, but it does not prove the hypothesis definitively.
Supporting vs. Proving a Hypothesis

Supporting a hypothesis means that the evidence gathered aligns with the predictions made, suggesting that the hypothesis is plausible. However, proving a hypothesis implies absolute certainty, which is not achievable in scientific research. Instead, hypotheses can only be supported or not falsified based on the results of the tests conducted.
Falsifiability

Falsifiability is a key principle in scientific inquiry, indicating that a hypothesis must be testable and capable of being proven false. If a hypothesis cannot be disproven through experimentation or observation, it lacks scientific validity. In the context of hypothesis testing, failing to falsify a hypothesis means that the evidence does not contradict it, but does not confirm it as true.
