What features of the story on milk chocolate and heart health described in question 11 should cause you to consider the results less convincing?

a. The study was sponsored by a large milk chocolate manufacturer.

b. A total of 10 rats were used in the study.

c. The only difference between the rats was that human participants of the experimental group received chocolate along with their regular diets, and the human participants of the control group received no additional food.

d. The reporter notes that other studies indicate milk chocolate does not have a beneficial effect on heart health.

e. All of the above.