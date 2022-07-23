Skip to main content
A story on your local news station reports that eating a 1-ounce square of milk chocolate each day reduces the risk of heart disease in rats and that this result is statistically significant. This means that ________.
a. People who eat milk chocolate are healthier than those who do not.
b. The difference between chocolate-eating and chocolate-abstaining rats in heart disease rates was greater than expected by chance.
c. Rats like milk chocolate.
d. Milk chocolate reduces the risk of heart disease.
e. Two ounces of milk chocolate per day is likely to be even better for heart health than 1 ounce.

Step 1: Understand the term 'statistically significant.' In scientific studies, statistical significance means that the observed effect (in this case, the difference in heart disease rates between chocolate-eating and chocolate-abstaining rats) is unlikely to have occurred by random chance. It does not necessarily imply causation or applicability to other populations, such as humans.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided. Option (a) suggests a direct comparison between humans who eat chocolate and those who do not, which is not supported by the study since it was conducted on rats. Option (c) is irrelevant to the statistical significance of the results. Option (d) implies causation, which cannot be concluded solely from statistical significance. Option (e) makes an assumption about dosage without evidence from the study.
Step 3: Focus on option (b). This option correctly interprets statistical significance in the context of the study, indicating that the difference in heart disease rates between the two groups of rats is greater than what would be expected by chance.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options based on the study's scope and the meaning of statistical significance. The study does not provide evidence for human health (a), causation (d), or dosage effects (e), nor does it address rats' preferences (c).
Step 5: Conclude that the correct interpretation of the study's findings is best represented by option (b), as it aligns with the definition of statistical significance and the context of the experiment.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Statistical Significance

Statistical significance indicates that the results observed in a study are unlikely to have occurred by chance. In this context, it means that the difference in heart disease rates between rats that consumed chocolate and those that did not is meaningful and not a random occurrence. This concept is crucial for interpreting research findings and understanding their implications.
Correlation vs. Causation

Correlation refers to a relationship between two variables, while causation implies that one variable directly affects the other. The study suggests a correlation between chocolate consumption and reduced heart disease risk in rats, but it does not definitively prove that eating chocolate causes this reduction. Understanding this distinction is essential for evaluating the validity of the claims made in the news report.
Experimental Design

Experimental design involves the planning of a study to ensure that it can effectively test a hypothesis. In this case, the design would include how the rats were assigned to different groups (chocolate-eating vs. non-chocolate-eating) and how heart disease was measured. A well-structured experimental design is vital for drawing reliable conclusions from the data collected.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An experiment in which neither the participants in the experiment nor the technicians collecting the data know which individuals are in the experimental group and which ones are in the control group is known as _________.

a. Controlled

b. Biased

c. Double-blind

d. Falsifiable

e. Unpredictable

Textbook Question

A relationship between two factors, for instance, between outside temperature and the number of people with active colds in a population, is known as a(n) ________.

a. Significant result

b. Correlation

c. Hypothesis

d. Alternative hypothesis

e. Experimental test

Textbook Question

A primary source of scientific results is ________.

a. The news media.

b. Anecdotes from others.

c. Articles in peer-reviewed journals.

d. The Internet.

e. All of the above.

Textbook Question

What features of the story on milk chocolate and heart health described in question 11 should cause you to consider the results less convincing?

a. The study was sponsored by a large milk chocolate manufacturer.

b. A total of 10 rats were used in the study.

c. The only difference between the rats was that human participants of the experimental group received chocolate along with their regular diets, and the human participants of the control group received no additional food.

d. The reporter notes that other studies indicate milk chocolate does not have a beneficial effect on heart health.

e. All of the above.

