A story on your local news station reports that eating a 1-ounce square of milk chocolate each day reduces the risk of heart disease in rats and that this result is statistically significant. This means that ________.

a. People who eat milk chocolate are healthier than those who do not.

b. The difference between chocolate-eating and chocolate-abstaining rats in heart disease rates was greater than expected by chance.

c. Rats like milk chocolate.

d. Milk chocolate reduces the risk of heart disease.

e. Two ounces of milk chocolate per day is likely to be even better for heart health than 1 ounce.