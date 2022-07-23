Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Can Science Cure the Common Cold?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
A relationship between two factors, for instance, between outside temperature and the number of people with active colds in a population, is known as a(n) ________.
a. Significant result
b. Correlation
c. Hypothesis
d. Alternative hypothesis
e. Experimental test

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem by identifying the key terms. The question is asking about the type of relationship between two factors, such as outside temperature and the number of people with active colds in a population.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the options provided: - Significant result: A statistical term indicating that the observed data is unlikely to have occurred by chance. - Correlation: A statistical relationship between two variables, where changes in one variable are associated with changes in another. - Hypothesis: A proposed explanation for a phenomenon, which can be tested through experimentation. - Alternative hypothesis: A statement that suggests there is a relationship or effect, often contrasted with the null hypothesis. - Experimental test: A procedure carried out to test a hypothesis under controlled conditions.
Step 3: Analyze the context of the problem. The relationship described does not involve testing or proposing an explanation (hypothesis or experimental test). It is simply describing an association between two factors, which aligns with the definition of correlation.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options based on the definitions and context. Significant result, hypothesis, alternative hypothesis, and experimental test do not fit the description of a relationship between two factors.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for describing a relationship between two factors, such as outside temperature and the number of people with active colds, is 'correlation'.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Correlation

Correlation refers to a statistical relationship between two variables, indicating how one may change in relation to the other. In the context of the question, it describes the connection between outside temperature and the incidence of colds, suggesting that as one factor changes, the other may also vary. Correlation does not imply causation; it merely highlights a pattern or trend.
Significant Result

A significant result in research indicates that the findings are unlikely to have occurred by chance, often determined through statistical tests. This concept is crucial for validating hypotheses and establishing reliable conclusions in scientific studies. In the context of the question, it contrasts with correlation, as it focuses on the strength and reliability of the observed relationship.
Hypothesis

A hypothesis is a testable statement or prediction about the relationship between two or more variables. It serves as a foundation for scientific investigation, guiding the research process. In the context of the question, understanding the difference between a hypothesis and correlation is essential, as a hypothesis proposes a potential explanation that can be tested, while correlation simply describes an observed relationship.
