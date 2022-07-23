The RNA polymerase enzyme binds to ________, initiating transcription.

Transfer RNA (tRNA)
a. Carries monosaccharides to the ribosome for synthesis
b. Is made of messenger RNA
c. Has an anticodon region that is complementary to the mRNA codon
d. Is the site of protein synthesis
During the process of transcription, ________.
a. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of more DNA.
b. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of RNA.
c. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of proteins.
d. RNA serves as a template for the synthesis of proteins.
Translation results in the production of ________.
a. RNA
b. DNA
c. Protein
d. Individual amino acids
e. Transfer RNA molecules
A particular triplet of bases in the coding sequence of DNA is TGA. The anticodon on the tRNA that binds to the mRNA codon is ________.
a. TGA
b. UGA
c. UCU
d. ACU
RNA and DNA are similar because ________.
a. Both are double-stranded helices.
b. Uracil is found in both of them.
c. Both contain the sugar deoxyribose.
d. Both are made up of nucleotides consisting of a sugar, a phosphate, and a base.
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates a transfer RNA molecule.