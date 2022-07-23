Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 10 - Genetically Modified Organisms
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 10 - Genetically Modified OrganismsProblem 7
Chapter 10, Problem 7

The RNA polymerase enzyme binds to ________, initiating transcription.
a. Amino acids
b. tRNA
c. The promoter sequence
d. The ribosome

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of transcription: Transcription is the process by which RNA is synthesized from a DNA template. This process is carried out by the enzyme RNA polymerase.
Identify the role of RNA polymerase: RNA polymerase is responsible for binding to a specific region of the DNA to initiate transcription. This region is known as the promoter sequence.
Define the promoter sequence: The promoter is a specific DNA sequence that signals the RNA polymerase where to start transcription. It is located upstream of the gene to be transcribed.
Eliminate incorrect options: a) Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, not involved in transcription initiation. b) tRNA (transfer RNA) is involved in translation, not transcription. d) The ribosome is the site of protein synthesis, not transcription.
Conclude the correct answer: The RNA polymerase enzyme binds to the promoter sequence, initiating transcription. This makes option c the correct choice.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transcription

Transcription is the process by which the genetic information encoded in DNA is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). This process is essential for gene expression, allowing the information in genes to be translated into proteins. It occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells and involves several key steps, including initiation, elongation, and termination.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:16
1) Initiation of Transcription

RNA Polymerase

RNA polymerase is an enzyme that plays a critical role in the transcription process. It binds to the DNA at the promoter region and synthesizes RNA by adding ribonucleotides complementary to the DNA template strand. There are different types of RNA polymerases in eukaryotes, each responsible for synthesizing different types of RNA, such as mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:03
DNA Polymerase Requirements

Promoter Sequence

The promoter sequence is a specific region of DNA located upstream of a gene that serves as the binding site for RNA polymerase. It contains specific motifs that are recognized by transcription factors, which help recruit RNA polymerase to initiate transcription. The strength and structure of the promoter can influence the rate of transcription and ultimately affect gene expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:03
Dideoxy Sequencing
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Transfer RNA (tRNA)

a. Carries monosaccharides to the ribosome for synthesis

b. Is made of messenger RNA

c. Has an anticodon region that is complementary to the mRNA codon

d. Is the site of protein synthesis

2191
views
Textbook Question

During the process of transcription, ________.

a. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of more DNA.

b. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of RNA.

c. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of proteins.

d. RNA serves as a template for the synthesis of proteins.

3200
views
Textbook Question

Translation results in the production of ________.

a. RNA

b. DNA

c. Protein

d. Individual amino acids

e. Transfer RNA molecules

1692
views
Textbook Question

A particular triplet of bases in the coding sequence of DNA is TGA. The anticodon on the tRNA that binds to the mRNA codon is ________.

a. TGA

b. UGA

c. UCU

d. ACU

2896
views
Textbook Question

RNA and DNA are similar because ________.

a. Both are double-stranded helices.

b. Uracil is found in both of them.

c. Both contain the sugar deoxyribose.

d. Both are made up of nucleotides consisting of a sugar, a phosphate, and a base.

2780
views
Textbook Question

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates a transfer RNA molecule.

1482
views