Textbook Question
The RNA polymerase enzyme binds to ________, initiating transcription.
a. Amino acids
b. tRNA
c. The promoter sequence
d. The ribosome
A particular triplet of bases in the coding sequence of DNA is TGA. The anticodon on the tRNA that binds to the mRNA codon is ________.
a. TGA
b. UGA
c. UCU
d. ACU
RNA and DNA are similar because ________.
a. Both are double-stranded helices.
b. Uracil is found in both of them.
c. Both contain the sugar deoxyribose.
d. Both are made up of nucleotides consisting of a sugar, a phosphate, and a base.