Ch. 10 - Genetically Modified Organisms
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 10 - Genetically Modified OrganismsProblem 4
Chapter 10, Problem 4

Transfer RNA (tRNA)
a. Carries monosaccharides to the ribosome for synthesis
b. Is made of messenger RNA
c. Has an anticodon region that is complementary to the mRNA codon
d. Is the site of protein synthesis

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of transfer RNA (tRNA) in the process of protein synthesis. tRNA is a type of RNA molecule that helps decode a messenger RNA (mRNA) sequence into a protein during translation.
Recall that tRNA does not carry monosaccharides (sugars) to the ribosome. Instead, it carries specific amino acids that correspond to the codons on the mRNA strand.
Note that tRNA is not made of messenger RNA (mRNA). These are two distinct types of RNA with different roles in protein synthesis. mRNA carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome, while tRNA helps translate that code into a sequence of amino acids.
Recognize that tRNA has an anticodon region, which is a sequence of three nucleotides that is complementary to a specific codon on the mRNA. This allows the tRNA to bind to the mRNA and ensure the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain.
Understand that tRNA is not the site of protein synthesis. The ribosome is the site where protein synthesis occurs, and tRNA works within the ribosome to deliver amino acids to the growing polypeptide chain.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transfer RNA (tRNA)

Transfer RNA (tRNA) is a type of RNA molecule that plays a crucial role in the process of translation, where proteins are synthesized. Each tRNA molecule carries a specific amino acid to the ribosome, the cellular machinery that assembles proteins. The tRNA recognizes the corresponding codon on the messenger RNA (mRNA) through its anticodon region, ensuring that the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain.
Anticodon and Codon Interaction

The anticodon is a sequence of three nucleotides on the tRNA that is complementary to a specific codon on the mRNA. This interaction is essential for the accurate translation of genetic information into proteins. When the tRNA's anticodon pairs with the mRNA's codon, it ensures that the correct amino acid is incorporated into the protein, maintaining the fidelity of protein synthesis.
Role of Ribosomes in Protein Synthesis

Ribosomes are the cellular structures where protein synthesis occurs, facilitating the translation of mRNA into a polypeptide chain. They consist of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and proteins, forming two subunits that come together during translation. The ribosome moves along the mRNA, allowing tRNA molecules to sequentially deliver amino acids, which are linked together to form proteins based on the genetic code.
