Transfer RNA (tRNA)
a. Carries monosaccharides to the ribosome for synthesis
b. Is made of messenger RNA
c. Has an anticodon region that is complementary to the mRNA codon
d. Is the site of protein synthesis
Key Concepts
Anticodon and Codon Interaction
Role of Ribosomes in Protein Synthesis
Using the genetic code (Table 10.1), list the order of amino acids encoded by the following mRNA nucleotides: CAACGCAUUUUG.
Transcription ________.
a. Synthesizes new daughter DNA molecules from an existing DNA molecule
b. Results in the synthesis of an RNA copy of a gene
c. Pairs thymines (T) with adenines (A)
d. Occurs on ribosomes
During the process of transcription, ________.
a. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of more DNA.
b. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of RNA.
c. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of proteins.
d. RNA serves as a template for the synthesis of proteins.
Translation results in the production of ________.
a. RNA
b. DNA
c. Protein
d. Individual amino acids
e. Transfer RNA molecules
The RNA polymerase enzyme binds to ________, initiating transcription.
a. Amino acids
b. tRNA
c. The promoter sequence
d. The ribosome