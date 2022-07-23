Textbook Question
List the order of nucleotides on the mRNA that would be transcribed from the following DNA sequence: CGATTACTTA.
2405
views
Using the genetic code (Table 10.1), list the order of amino acids encoded by the following mRNA nucleotides: CAACGCAUUUUG.
Transfer RNA (tRNA)
a. Carries monosaccharides to the ribosome for synthesis
b. Is made of messenger RNA
c. Has an anticodon region that is complementary to the mRNA codon
d. Is the site of protein synthesis
During the process of transcription, ________.
a. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of more DNA.
b. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of RNA.
c. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of proteins.
d. RNA serves as a template for the synthesis of proteins.
Translation results in the production of ________.
a. RNA
b. DNA
c. Protein
d. Individual amino acids
e. Transfer RNA molecules