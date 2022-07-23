Role of Ribosomes

Ribosomes are cellular structures that play a critical role in translating mRNA into proteins, but they are not involved in the transcription process itself. Transcription occurs in the nucleus, where mRNA is synthesized, while ribosomes function in the cytoplasm, where they read the mRNA sequence and assemble amino acids into polypeptides. Understanding this distinction is vital for grasping the flow of genetic information in cells.