mRNA Sequence Directionality

The directionality of mRNA synthesis is important to understand, as mRNA is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction. This means that the RNA polymerase adds nucleotides to the 3' end of the growing mRNA strand. Consequently, when transcribing from a DNA template, the mRNA sequence will be complementary to the DNA template strand and will reflect the reverse order of the DNA's coding strand.