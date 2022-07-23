Antibiotic resistance is becoming common among organisms that cause a variety of human diseases. All of the following strategies help reduce the risk of antibiotic resistance evolving in a susceptible bacterial population except:

a. Using antibiotics only when appropriate, for bacterial infections that are not clearing up naturally

b. Using the drugs as directed, taking all the antibiotic over the course of days prescribed

c. Using more than one antibiotic at a time for difficult-to-treat organisms

d. Preventing natural selection by reducing the amount of evolution the organisms can perform

e. Reducing the use of antibiotics in non–health-care settings, such as agriculture