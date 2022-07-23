Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - An Evolving Enemy
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 12 - An Evolving EnemyProblem 8
Chapter 12, Problem 8

Since the modern synthesis, the technical definition of evolution is a change in allele frequency in a population over the course of generations.
a. Traits, species
b. Allele frequency, population
c. Natural selection, natural environment
d. Adaptations, single organism
e. Fitness, population

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question. The problem is asking for the technical definition of evolution as defined by the modern synthesis. This involves identifying the correct terms that fit into the blanks in the sentence provided.
Step 2: Recall the modern synthesis definition of evolution. It is defined as a change in allele frequency within a population over generations. This definition integrates Darwin's theory of natural selection with Mendelian genetics.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided. Each option pairs two terms, and you need to determine which pair aligns with the modern synthesis definition of evolution.
Step 4: Match the correct terms to the blanks. The first blank should describe what is changing (allele frequency), and the second blank should describe where this change occurs (population).
Step 5: Verify the answer by substituting the terms into the sentence: 'Evolution is a change in allele frequency in a population over the course of generations.' This matches the technical definition provided by the modern synthesis.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Evolution

Evolution is defined as the change in the heritable characteristics of biological populations over successive generations. It is driven by mechanisms such as natural selection, genetic drift, and mutation, leading to the adaptation of species to their environments. Understanding evolution is crucial for grasping how species develop and diversify over time.
Recommended video:
05:14
Introduction to Evolution of Populations

Allele Frequency

Allele frequency refers to how often a particular allele appears in a population's gene pool. It is a key measure in population genetics, indicating the genetic diversity of a population and how it changes over time due to evolutionary processes. Changes in allele frequency can result from natural selection, genetic drift, and gene flow.
Recommended video:
06:36
Allele Frequencies

Natural Selection

Natural selection is a process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring. This mechanism is a fundamental concept of evolution, explaining how certain traits become more common in a population over generations. It emphasizes the role of environmental pressures in shaping the genetic makeup of populations.
Recommended video:
04:43
Natural Selection
