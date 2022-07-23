What types of drugs have helped reduce the death rate due to tuberculosis infection, and why have they become less effective more recently?
Ch. 12 - An Evolving Enemy
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 12, Problem 3
Which of the following observations is not part of the theory of natural selection?
a. Populations of organisms have more offspring than will survive
b. There is variation among individuals in a population
c. Modern organisms are unrelated
d. Traits can be passed on from parent to offspring
e. Some variants in a population have a higher probability of survival and reproduction than other variants do
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the theory of natural selection, which was proposed by Charles Darwin. It explains how populations evolve over time due to variations in traits that affect survival and reproduction.
Step 2: Review the key components of natural selection: (a) Overproduction of offspring, where more individuals are born than can survive; (b) Variation among individuals in a population; (c) Heritability of traits, meaning traits can be passed from parents to offspring; and (d) Differential survival and reproduction, where some individuals are more likely to survive and reproduce due to advantageous traits.
Step 3: Analyze each option provided in the question to determine if it aligns with the principles of natural selection. For example, options (a), (b), (d), and (e) are directly related to the theory of natural selection.
Step 4: Identify the option that does not fit. Option (c), 'Modern organisms are unrelated,' contradicts the concept of common ancestry, which is a foundational idea in evolutionary biology and is not part of natural selection.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not align with the principles of natural selection, which in this case is option (c).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Theory of Natural Selection
The theory of natural selection, proposed by Charles Darwin, explains how species evolve over time through the differential survival and reproduction of individuals with advantageous traits. It is based on four main principles: variation, inheritance, high rate of population growth, and differential survival and reproduction.
Recommended video:
04:43
Natural Selection
Variation in Populations
Variation refers to the differences in traits among individuals within a population. This genetic diversity is crucial for natural selection, as it provides the raw material for evolution. Without variation, all individuals would be identical, and the process of natural selection would have no basis for favoring certain traits over others.
Recommended video:
02:16
Sources of Genetic Variation
Heritability of Traits
Heritability is the ability of traits to be passed from parents to offspring through genetic inheritance. This concept is essential for natural selection, as it ensures that advantageous traits can be transmitted to future generations, thereby influencing the evolutionary trajectory of a population.
Recommended video:
06:15
Origin of Complex Traits
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1120
views
Textbook Question
The best definition of evolutionary fitness is:
a. Physical health
b. The ability to attract members of the opposite sex
c. The ability to adapt to the environment
d. Survival and reproduction relative to other members of the population
e. Overall strength
2242
views
Textbook Question
An adaptation is a trait of an organism that increases:
a. Its fitness
b. Its ability to survive and replicate
c. In frequency in a population over many generations
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
4640
views
Textbook Question
The heritable differences among organisms are a result of:
a. Differences in their DNA
b. Mutation
c. Differences in alleles
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
1258
views