Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 12 - An Evolving Enemy
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 12 - An Evolving EnemyProblem 5
Chapter 12, Problem 5

The best definition of evolutionary fitness is:
a. Physical health
b. The ability to attract members of the opposite sex
c. The ability to adapt to the environment
d. Survival and reproduction relative to other members of the population
e. Overall strength

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of evolutionary fitness. Evolutionary fitness refers to an organism's ability to survive and reproduce in its environment, passing on its genes to the next generation. It is not solely about physical health, strength, or attractiveness but rather about reproductive success relative to others in the population.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Each option represents a potential definition of evolutionary fitness. Carefully evaluate each one based on the concept of evolutionary fitness.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, 'physical health' (option a) and 'overall strength' (option e) are not accurate definitions because they do not directly relate to reproductive success. Similarly, 'the ability to attract members of the opposite sex' (option b) is only a part of the process and not the full definition.
Step 4: Consider the remaining options. 'The ability to adapt to the environment' (option c) is important for survival but does not fully encompass the concept of evolutionary fitness, which also includes reproduction. 'Survival and reproduction relative to other members of the population' (option d) is the most accurate definition because it directly ties to the organism's reproductive success compared to others.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of evolutionary fitness is the one that emphasizes both survival and reproduction relative to others in the population, as this aligns with the biological understanding of fitness in evolutionary terms.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Evolutionary Fitness

Evolutionary fitness refers to an organism's ability to survive and reproduce in its environment compared to other members of the same species. It encompasses not just physical health or strength, but also how well an organism can adapt to changing conditions and successfully pass on its genes to the next generation.
Recommended video:
02:45
History of Evolutionary Theory Example 1

Natural Selection

Natural selection is the process through which certain traits become more or less common in a population based on their impact on survival and reproduction. Organisms with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce, thereby increasing the frequency of those traits in future generations, which is a key mechanism of evolution.
Recommended video:
04:43
Natural Selection

Reproductive Success

Reproductive success is a measure of how many offspring an organism produces that survive to reproductive age. It is a critical component of evolutionary fitness, as it directly influences the genetic contribution of an individual to the next generation, shaping the evolutionary trajectory of a population.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:12
Fungi Reproduction - 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What types of drugs have helped reduce the death rate due to tuberculosis infection, and why have they become less effective more recently?

1120
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following observations is not part of the theory of natural selection?

a. Populations of organisms have more offspring than will survive

b. There is variation among individuals in a population

c. Modern organisms are unrelated

d. Traits can be passed on from parent to offspring

e. Some variants in a population have a higher probability of survival and reproduction than other variants do

3417
views
Textbook Question

An adaptation is a trait of an organism that increases:

a. Its fitness

b. Its ability to survive and replicate

c. In frequency in a population over many generations

d. A and B are correct

e. A, B, and C are correct

4640
views
Textbook Question

The heritable differences among organisms are a result of:

a. Differences in their DNA

b. Mutation

c. Differences in alleles

d. A and B are correct

e. A, B, and C are correct

1258
views
Textbook Question

Since the modern synthesis, the technical definition of evolution is a change in allele frequency in a population over the course of generations.

a. Traits, species

b. Allele frequency, population

c. Natural selection, natural environment

d. Adaptations, single organism

e. Fitness, population

2303
views