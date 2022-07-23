What types of drugs have helped reduce the death rate due to tuberculosis infection, and why have they become less effective more recently?
The best definition of evolutionary fitness is:
a. Physical health
b. The ability to attract members of the opposite sex
c. The ability to adapt to the environment
d. Survival and reproduction relative to other members of the population
e. Overall strength
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Evolutionary Fitness
Natural Selection
Reproductive Success
Which of the following observations is not part of the theory of natural selection?
a. Populations of organisms have more offspring than will survive
b. There is variation among individuals in a population
c. Modern organisms are unrelated
d. Traits can be passed on from parent to offspring
e. Some variants in a population have a higher probability of survival and reproduction than other variants do
An adaptation is a trait of an organism that increases:
a. Its fitness
b. Its ability to survive and replicate
c. In frequency in a population over many generations
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
The heritable differences among organisms are a result of:
a. Differences in their DNA
b. Mutation
c. Differences in alleles
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
Since the modern synthesis, the technical definition of evolution is a change in allele frequency in a population over the course of generations.
a. Traits, species
b. Allele frequency, population
c. Natural selection, natural environment
d. Adaptations, single organism
e. Fitness, population