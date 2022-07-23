Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - The Greatest Species on Earth?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 1

How many different species have been identified by science?
How many are estimated to exist?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the number of species identified by science and the estimated total number of species that exist. This involves concepts in biodiversity and taxonomy.
Step 1: Explain the term 'identified species': These are species that have been formally described and named by scientists, following the rules of taxonomy. This includes organisms across all domains of life, such as animals, plants, fungi, and microorganisms.
Step 2: Discuss the estimated number of species: Scientists use various methods, such as sampling and extrapolation, to estimate the total number of species on Earth. This includes species that have not yet been discovered or described.
Step 3: Highlight the disparity between identified and estimated species: While millions of species have been identified, the estimated number of species is much higher, indicating that a significant portion of Earth's biodiversity remains unexplored.
Step 4: Provide examples of why many species remain unidentified: Factors include inaccessible habitats (e.g., deep oceans, dense rainforests), microscopic organisms, and the rapid rate of extinction before discovery.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biodiversity

Biodiversity refers to the variety of life forms on Earth, encompassing the diversity of species, ecosystems, and genetic variations within species. It is crucial for ecosystem stability and resilience, providing essential services such as pollination, nutrient cycling, and climate regulation. Understanding biodiversity helps scientists assess the health of ecosystems and the impact of human activities on the environment.
Species Identification

Species identification is the process of recognizing and classifying organisms based on their characteristics and genetic makeup. Scientists use various methods, including morphological analysis and genetic sequencing, to identify and categorize species. Accurate identification is essential for understanding biodiversity and monitoring changes in species populations over time.
Estimates of Species Richness

Estimates of species richness refer to the predicted number of species that exist in a particular area or globally, based on scientific research and statistical models. While approximately 1.5 million species have been formally described, estimates suggest that the total number could range from 5 to 30 million species, highlighting the vast unknown diversity on Earth. These estimates are important for conservation efforts and understanding ecological dynamics.
