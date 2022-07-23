Textbook Question
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the endosymbiotic hypothesis.
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
Which of the following kingdoms or domains is a hodgepodge of different evolutionary lineages?
a. Bacteria
b. Protista
c. Archaea
d. Plantae
e. Animalia
Comparisons of ribosomal RNA among many different modern species indicate that
a. There are two very divergent groups of prokaryotes
b. The Protista represents a conglomeration of very unrelated forms
c. Fungi are more closely related to animals than to plants
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct