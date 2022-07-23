How many different species have been identified by science?
How many are estimated to exist?
Which of the following kingdoms or domains is a hodgepodge of different evolutionary lineages?
a. Bacteria
b. Protista
c. Archaea
d. Plantae
e. Animalia
Comparisons of ribosomal RNA among many different modern species indicate that
a. There are two very divergent groups of prokaryotes
b. The Protista represents a conglomeration of very unrelated forms
c. Fungi are more closely related to animals than to plants
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
On examining cells under a microscope, you notice that they occur singly and have no evidence of a nucleus. These cells must belong to a
a. Domain Eukarya
b. Domain Bacteria
c. Domain Archaea
d. The Protista
e. More than one of the above could be correct