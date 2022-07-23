How many different species have been identified by science?
How many are estimated to exist?
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the endosymbiotic hypothesis.
<IMAGE>
Which of the following kingdoms or domains is a hodgepodge of different evolutionary lineages?
a. Bacteria
b. Protista
c. Archaea
d. Plantae
e. Animalia
On examining cells under a microscope, you notice that they occur singly and have no evidence of a nucleus. These cells must belong to a
a. Domain Eukarya
b. Domain Bacteria
c. Domain Archaea
d. The Protista
e. More than one of the above could be correct
The mitochondria in a eukaryotic cell
a. Serve as the cell's power plants
b. Probably evolved from a prokaryotic ancestor
c. Can live independently of the eukaryotic cell
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
Fungi feed by
a. Producing their own food with the help of sunlight
b. Chasing and capturing other living organisms
c. Growing on their food source and secreting chemicals to break it down
d. Filtering bacteria out of their surroundings
e. Producing spores