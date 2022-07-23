Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - The Greatest Species on Earth?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 14 - The Greatest Species on Earth?Problem 7
Chapter 14, Problem 7

The mitochondria in a eukaryotic cell
a. Serve as the cell's power plants
b. Probably evolved from a prokaryotic ancestor
c. Can live independently of the eukaryotic cell
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of mitochondria in eukaryotic cells: Mitochondria are often referred to as the 'power plants' of the cell because they generate ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the primary energy currency of the cell, through cellular respiration. This supports option 'a'.
Review the evolutionary origin of mitochondria: Mitochondria are believed to have evolved from free-living prokaryotic organisms (likely a type of bacteria) through a process called endosymbiosis. This supports option 'b'.
Evaluate whether mitochondria can live independently: Mitochondria are no longer capable of living independently outside the eukaryotic cell because they have lost many genes necessary for independent survival and rely on the host cell for certain functions. This makes option 'c' incorrect.
Combine the correct options: Since both 'a' and 'b' are correct, but 'c' is not, the correct answer would be the option that includes both 'a' and 'b' but excludes 'c'.
Verify the final answer: Based on the analysis, the correct choice is 'd', which states 'A and B are correct'.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mitochondrial Function

Mitochondria are known as the powerhouses of the cell because they generate adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the primary energy currency of the cell, through a process called oxidative phosphorylation. This energy production is essential for various cellular functions, including metabolism, growth, and maintenance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:19
Mitochondria

Endosymbiotic Theory

The endosymbiotic theory posits that mitochondria originated from free-living prokaryotic organisms that were engulfed by ancestral eukaryotic cells. This symbiotic relationship allowed the host cell to utilize the energy produced by the engulfed prokaryotes, leading to the evolution of complex eukaryotic cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:58
Endosymbiotic Theory

Mitochondrial Independence

While mitochondria are integral to eukaryotic cells, they possess their own DNA and can replicate independently of the cell cycle. However, they are not fully independent; they rely on the host cell for certain proteins and other components necessary for their function and maintenance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:45
Mitochondria Structure
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following kingdoms or domains is a hodgepodge of different evolutionary lineages?

a. Bacteria

b. Protista

c. Archaea

d. Plantae

e. Animalia

827
views
Textbook Question

Comparisons of ribosomal RNA among many different modern species indicate that

a. There are two very divergent groups of prokaryotes

b. The Protista represents a conglomeration of very unrelated forms

c. Fungi are more closely related to animals than to plants

d. A and B are correct

e. A, B, and C are correct

812
views
Textbook Question

On examining cells under a microscope, you notice that they occur singly and have no evidence of a nucleus. These cells must belong to a

a. Domain Eukarya

b. Domain Bacteria

c. Domain Archaea

d. The Protista

e. More than one of the above could be correct

1284
views
Textbook Question

Fungi feed by

a. Producing their own food with the help of sunlight

b. Chasing and capturing other living organisms

c. Growing on their food source and secreting chemicals to break it down

d. Filtering bacteria out of their surroundings

e. Producing spores

1964
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is/are always true?

a. Viruses cannot reproduce outside a host cell

b. Viruses are not surrounded by a membrane

c. Viruses are not made up of cells

d. A and C are correct

e. A, B, and C are correct

2458
views