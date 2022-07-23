Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - The Greatest Species on Earth?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 6

On examining cells under a microscope, you notice that they occur singly and have no evidence of a nucleus. These cells must belong to a
a. Domain Eukarya
b. Domain Bacteria
c. Domain Archaea
d. The Protista
e. More than one of the above could be correct

Step 1: Begin by identifying the key characteristics of the cells described in the problem. The cells are observed to occur singly and lack a nucleus. This is a defining feature of prokaryotic cells, which are found in the domains Bacteria and Archaea.
Step 2: Recall that eukaryotic cells, which belong to the domain Eukarya, always have a nucleus and other membrane-bound organelles. Since the cells lack a nucleus, they cannot belong to the domain Eukarya or the Protista (a group within Eukarya).
Step 3: Understand the distinction between the domains Bacteria and Archaea. Both domains consist of prokaryotic organisms, but they differ in their genetic makeup, cell membrane composition, and environmental adaptations. The problem does not provide specific details to distinguish between these two domains.
Step 4: Evaluate the option 'more than one of the above could be correct.' Since the cells could belong to either domain Bacteria or domain Archaea based on the given information, this option is plausible.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer must account for the lack of a nucleus and the possibility of the cells belonging to either domain Bacteria or domain Archaea. This aligns with the option 'more than one of the above could be correct.'

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Cells

Cells are classified into two main categories: prokaryotic and eukaryotic. Prokaryotic cells, which include bacteria and archaea, lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells, found in organisms like plants and animals, have a defined nucleus. The absence of a nucleus in the observed cells indicates they are prokaryotic.
Domain Bacteria

Bacteria are a major group of prokaryotic organisms characterized by their simple cell structure and diverse metabolic pathways. They can be found in various environments and play crucial roles in ecosystems, such as decomposing organic matter and participating in nutrient cycling. The observation of single cells without a nucleus strongly suggests that the cells belong to this domain.
Domain Archaea

Archaea are another group of prokaryotic organisms that are distinct from bacteria, often found in extreme environments like hot springs and salt lakes. They share some similarities with eukaryotes, such as certain genetic and biochemical traits, but like bacteria, they do not have a nucleus. The cells observed could also potentially belong to this domain, depending on their specific characteristics.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the endosymbiotic hypothesis.

<IMAGE>

Textbook Question

Which of the following kingdoms or domains is a hodgepodge of different evolutionary lineages?

a. Bacteria

b. Protista

c. Archaea

d. Plantae

e. Animalia

Textbook Question

Comparisons of ribosomal RNA among many different modern species indicate that

a. There are two very divergent groups of prokaryotes

b. The Protista represents a conglomeration of very unrelated forms

c. Fungi are more closely related to animals than to plants

d. A and B are correct

e. A, B, and C are correct

Textbook Question

The mitochondria in a eukaryotic cell

a. Serve as the cell's power plants

b. Probably evolved from a prokaryotic ancestor

c. Can live independently of the eukaryotic cell

d. A and B are correct

e. A, B, and C are correct

Textbook Question

Fungi feed by

a. Producing their own food with the help of sunlight

b. Chasing and capturing other living organisms

c. Growing on their food source and secreting chemicals to break it down

d. Filtering bacteria out of their surroundings

e. Producing spores

Textbook Question

Which of the following is/are always true?

a. Viruses cannot reproduce outside a host cell

b. Viruses are not surrounded by a membrane

c. Viruses are not made up of cells

d. A and C are correct

e. A, B, and C are correct

