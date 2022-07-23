Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 3 - Is It Possible to Supplement Your Way to Better Performance and Health?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 3 - Is It Possible to Supplement Your Way to Better Performance and Health?Problem 5
Chapter 3, Problem 5

Micronutrients ________.
a. Include vitamins and carbohydrates.
b. Are not metabolized to produce energy.
c. Contain more energy than fatty acids.
d. Can be synthesized by most cells.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'micronutrients'. Micronutrients are nutrients required by organisms in small amounts to support physiological functions. They include vitamins and minerals, but not macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, or fats.
Step 2: Analyze option (a): Vitamins are micronutrients, but carbohydrates are macronutrients. Therefore, this option is incorrect because it includes carbohydrates, which are not micronutrients.
Step 3: Analyze option (b): Micronutrients are not metabolized to produce energy. Instead, they play roles in enzymatic reactions, immune function, and other cellular processes. This statement aligns with the definition of micronutrients.
Step 4: Analyze option (c): Fatty acids are macronutrients and are a dense source of energy. Micronutrients do not contain more energy than fatty acids because they are not energy sources. This makes the statement incorrect.
Step 5: Analyze option (d): While some cells can synthesize certain vitamins (e.g., vitamin D in humans), most micronutrients must be obtained from the diet. This makes the statement incorrect. Based on the analysis, option (b) is the correct answer.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Micronutrients

Micronutrients are essential nutrients required by the body in small amounts for various physiological functions. They include vitamins and minerals, which play critical roles in processes such as immune function, bone health, and energy production. Unlike macronutrients, which provide energy, micronutrients do not directly contribute to caloric intake but are vital for overall health.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
Soil Nutrients

Vitamins

Vitamins are organic compounds that are crucial for normal growth and metabolism. They are classified into water-soluble (e.g., B vitamins, vitamin C) and fat-soluble (e.g., vitamins A, D, E, K) categories. Each vitamin has specific functions, such as acting as coenzymes in metabolic reactions or serving as antioxidants, and deficiencies can lead to various health issues.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:24
Food and Feeding

Energy Metabolism

Energy metabolism refers to the biochemical processes that convert nutrients into energy within the body. While macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, and fats are metabolized to produce energy (calories), micronutrients do not provide energy directly. Instead, they support the metabolic pathways that enable the body to utilize macronutrients effectively.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:08
Metabolic Rate
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates some molecules that can and cannot pass through cell membranes unaided.

1216
views
Textbook Question

Macronutrients ________.

a. Include carbohydrates and vitamins.

b. Should make up a small percentage of a healthful diet.

c. Are essential in minute amounts to help enzymes function.

d. Include carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.

e. Are synthesized by cells and not necessary to obtain from the diet.

2128
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a function of water?

a. Dispersing nutrients throughout the body.

b. Helping prevent cancer.

c. Helping to regulate body temperature.

d. Helping to regulate blood pressure.

2513
views
Textbook Question

The main constituents of the plasma membrane are ________.

a. Carbohydrates and lipids

b. Proteins and phospholipids

c. Fats and carbohydrates

d. Fatty acids and nucleic acids

2550
views
Textbook Question

A substance moving across a membrane against a concentration gradient is moving by ________.

a. Passive transport

b. Osmosis

c. Facilitated diffusion

d. Active transport

e. Diffusion

2501
views
Textbook Question

A cell that is placed in salty seawater will ________.

a. Take sodium and chloride ions in by diffusion.

b. Move water out of the cell by active transport.

c. Use facilitated diffusion to break apart the sodium and chloride ions.

d. Lose water to the outside of the cell via osmosis.

2146
views