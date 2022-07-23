Textbook Question
What are the two main functions of nutrients?
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates some molecules that can and cannot pass through cell membranes unaided.
Which of the following is not a function of water?
a. Dispersing nutrients throughout the body.
b. Helping prevent cancer.
c. Helping to regulate body temperature.
d. Helping to regulate blood pressure.
Micronutrients ________.
a. Include vitamins and carbohydrates.
b. Are not metabolized to produce energy.
c. Contain more energy than fatty acids.
d. Can be synthesized by most cells.
The main constituents of the plasma membrane are ________.
a. Carbohydrates and lipids
b. Proteins and phospholipids
c. Fats and carbohydrates
d. Fatty acids and nucleic acids