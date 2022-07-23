Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Is It Possible to Supplement Your Way to Better Performance and Health?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 4

Which of the following is not a function of water?
a. Dispersing nutrients throughout the body.
b. Helping prevent cancer.
c. Helping to regulate body temperature.
d. Helping to regulate blood pressure.

Step 1: Begin by understanding the biological functions of water in the human body. Water is essential for various physiological processes, including nutrient transport, temperature regulation, and maintaining blood pressure.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question. For example, dispersing nutrients throughout the body (option a) is a known function of water, as it acts as a solvent and medium for nutrient transport in the bloodstream.
Step 3: Consider the role of water in regulating body temperature (option c). Water helps maintain temperature through processes like sweating and heat absorption, making this a valid function.
Step 4: Evaluate the role of water in regulating blood pressure (option d). Water contributes to blood volume, which directly impacts blood pressure regulation, making this another valid function.
Step 5: Examine option b, helping prevent cancer. While water is vital for overall health, there is no direct evidence or biological mechanism linking water consumption to cancer prevention. This makes option b the correct answer as it is not a function of water.

Functions of Water in the Body

Water is essential for various physiological functions, including nutrient transport, temperature regulation, and waste removal. It acts as a solvent, allowing nutrients to dissolve and be distributed throughout the body. Additionally, water helps maintain homeostasis by regulating body temperature through processes like sweating and respiration.
Nutrient Dispersal

One of the primary roles of water in the body is to facilitate the dispersal of nutrients. It helps dissolve vitamins, minerals, and other essential compounds, enabling their transport via the bloodstream to cells and tissues. This function is critical for maintaining cellular health and overall bodily functions.
Water and Cancer Prevention

While adequate hydration is important for overall health, the direct role of water in cancer prevention is less clear. Some studies suggest that proper hydration may help dilute potential carcinogens in the body and support kidney function, but it is not classified as a direct preventive measure against cancer. This distinguishes it from other established functions of water.
