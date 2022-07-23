What are the two main functions of nutrients?
Which of the following is not a function of water?
a. Dispersing nutrients throughout the body.
b. Helping prevent cancer.
c. Helping to regulate body temperature.
d. Helping to regulate blood pressure.
Key Concepts
Functions of Water in the Body
Nutrient Dispersal
Water and Cancer Prevention
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates some molecules that can and cannot pass through cell membranes unaided.
Macronutrients ________.
a. Include carbohydrates and vitamins.
b. Should make up a small percentage of a healthful diet.
c. Are essential in minute amounts to help enzymes function.
d. Include carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.
e. Are synthesized by cells and not necessary to obtain from the diet.
Micronutrients ________.
a. Include vitamins and carbohydrates.
b. Are not metabolized to produce energy.
c. Contain more energy than fatty acids.
d. Can be synthesized by most cells.
The main constituents of the plasma membrane are ________.
a. Carbohydrates and lipids
b. Proteins and phospholipids
c. Fats and carbohydrates
d. Fatty acids and nucleic acids
A substance moving across a membrane against a concentration gradient is moving by ________.
a. Passive transport
b. Osmosis
c. Facilitated diffusion
d. Active transport
e. Diffusion