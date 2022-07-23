Textbook Question
What are the two main functions of nutrients?
Macronutrients ________.
a. Include carbohydrates and vitamins.
b. Should make up a small percentage of a healthful diet.
c. Are essential in minute amounts to help enzymes function.
d. Include carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.
e. Are synthesized by cells and not necessary to obtain from the diet.
Which of the following is not a function of water?
a. Dispersing nutrients throughout the body.
b. Helping prevent cancer.
c. Helping to regulate body temperature.
d. Helping to regulate blood pressure.
Micronutrients ________.
a. Include vitamins and carbohydrates.
b. Are not metabolized to produce energy.
c. Contain more energy than fatty acids.
d. Can be synthesized by most cells.