Ch. 4 - Body Weight and Health
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Biology: Science for Life
Ch. 4 - Body Weight and Health
Chapter 4, Problem 7

Cellular respiration involves ________.
a. The aerobic metabolism of sugars in the mitochondria by a process called glycolysis.
b. An electron transport chain that releases carbon dioxide.
c. The synthesis of ATP, which is driven by the rushing of protons through an ATP synthase.
d. Electron carriers that bring electrons to the citric acid cycle; e. the production of water during the citric acid cycle.

Step 1: Understand the process of cellular respiration. Cellular respiration is a metabolic pathway that converts glucose into energy in the form of ATP. It involves three main stages: glycolysis, the citric acid cycle (Krebs cycle), and the electron transport chain (ETC).
Step 2: Analyze the options provided. Each option describes a specific aspect of cellular respiration. Carefully evaluate whether the description aligns with the correct biological process.
Step 3: Recall that glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm, not the mitochondria, and it is the first step of cellular respiration. It does not require oxygen (anaerobic) and breaks down glucose into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP and NADH.
Step 4: Remember that the electron transport chain (ETC) is located in the inner mitochondrial membrane. It uses electron carriers (NADH and FADH2) to transfer electrons, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis through ATP synthase. This process also produces water as oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor.
Step 5: Evaluate the synthesis of ATP. ATP is synthesized when protons flow back into the mitochondrial matrix through ATP synthase, driven by the proton gradient created by the ETC. This is a key feature of oxidative phosphorylation, which is part of cellular respiration.

Cellular Respiration

Cellular respiration is a metabolic process that converts biochemical energy from nutrients into adenosine triphosphate (ATP), and releases waste products. It primarily occurs in the mitochondria and involves several stages, including glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation. This process is essential for providing energy to cells for various functions.
Glycolysis

Glycolysis is the first step of cellular respiration, occurring in the cytoplasm, where glucose is broken down into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP and NADH. This anaerobic process does not require oxygen and serves as a precursor to aerobic respiration, leading to further energy extraction in the mitochondria.
Electron Transport Chain

The electron transport chain (ETC) is a series of protein complexes located in the inner mitochondrial membrane that facilitate the transfer of electrons from electron carriers like NADH and FADH2. As electrons move through the chain, energy is released, which is used to pump protons into the intermembrane space, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis through ATP synthase.
