Ch. 4 - Body Weight and Health
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Biology: Science for Life
Chapter 4, Problem 6

What would happen if activation energy barriers didn't exist?
a. Substrates would not bind properly to enzymes.
b. Chemical reactions in the body would never occur.
c. Enzyme function would not be affected.
d. Metabolic reactions would proceed even if their products were not needed.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of activation energy: Activation energy is the minimum amount of energy required for a chemical reaction to proceed. It acts as a barrier that ensures reactions occur only under specific conditions.
Consider the role of enzymes: Enzymes lower the activation energy barrier, allowing reactions to occur more efficiently and under controlled conditions. Without activation energy barriers, enzymes would not need to regulate reactions.
Analyze the implications of no activation energy barriers: If activation energy barriers did not exist, chemical reactions could occur spontaneously and uncontrollably, regardless of whether the products were needed or not.
Evaluate the options provided: Option (a) is incorrect because substrate binding to enzymes is not directly related to activation energy barriers. Option (b) is incorrect because reactions would still occur, but uncontrollably. Option (c) is incorrect because enzyme function would be affected due to the lack of regulation. Option (d) is correct because metabolic reactions would proceed without the need for regulation or necessity of their products.
Conclude that activation energy barriers are essential for maintaining order and regulation in biological systems, ensuring that reactions occur only when needed and under appropriate conditions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Activation Energy

Activation energy is the minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to occur. It acts as a barrier that must be overcome for reactants to transform into products. In biological systems, enzymes lower the activation energy, facilitating reactions that would otherwise proceed too slowly to sustain life.
Enzyme Function

Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy. They bind to substrates, forming an enzyme-substrate complex, which stabilizes the transition state and allows the reaction to occur more efficiently. Without activation energy barriers, the specificity and regulation of enzyme function would be compromised.
Metabolic Reactions

Metabolic reactions are the biochemical processes that occur within living organisms to maintain life, including catabolism and anabolism. These reactions are tightly regulated to ensure that they occur only when necessary. If activation energy barriers did not exist, metabolic pathways could run uncontrollably, leading to imbalances and potentially harmful consequences for the organism.
