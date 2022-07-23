Enzymes speed up chemical reactions by ________.
a. Heating cells
b. Binding to substrates and placing stress on their bonds
c. Changing the shape of the cell
d. Supplying energy to the substrate
Enzymes speed up chemical reactions by ________.
a. Heating cells
b. Binding to substrates and placing stress on their bonds
c. Changing the shape of the cell
d. Supplying energy to the substrate
What would happen if activation energy barriers didn't exist?
a. Substrates would not bind properly to enzymes.
b. Chemical reactions in the body would never occur.
c. Enzyme function would not be affected.
d. Metabolic reactions would proceed even if their products were not needed.
Cellular respiration involves ________.
a. The aerobic metabolism of sugars in the mitochondria by a process called glycolysis.
b. An electron transport chain that releases carbon dioxide.
c. The synthesis of ATP, which is driven by the rushing of protons through an ATP synthase.
d. Electron carriers that bring electrons to the citric acid cycle; e. the production of water during the citric acid cycle.
Most of the energy in an ATP molecule is released ________.
a. During cellular respiration.
b. When the terminal phosphate group is hydrolyzed.
c. In the form of new nucleotides.
d. When it is transferred to NADH.
Anaerobic respiration ________.
a. Generates proteins for muscles to use.
b. Occurs in yeast cells only.
c. Does not use oxygen as the final electron acceptor.
d. Uses glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and the electron transport chain.