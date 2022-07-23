Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 6 - Cancer
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 6 - CancerProblem 5
Chapter 6, Problem 5

Mitosis ________.
a. Occurs only in cancerous cells.
b. Occurs only in skin cells.
c. Produces daughter cells that are exact genetic copies of the parent cell.
d. Results in the production of three different cells.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of mitosis: Mitosis is a type of cell division that results in two daughter cells, each having the same number and type of chromosomes as the parent cell. It is essential for growth, repair, and asexual reproduction in multicellular organisms.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each statement to determine its accuracy based on the definition and function of mitosis.
Option a: 'Occurs only in cancerous cells' - This is incorrect because mitosis occurs in normal somatic (body) cells for growth and repair, not exclusively in cancerous cells.
Option b: 'Occurs only in skin cells' - This is incorrect because mitosis occurs in all somatic cells, not just skin cells.
Option c: 'Produces daughter cells that are exact genetic copies of the parent cell' - This is correct because mitosis ensures that the daughter cells are genetically identical to the parent cell, maintaining the same chromosome number and genetic information.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mitosis

Mitosis is a type of cell division that results in two genetically identical daughter cells from a single parent cell. It is a crucial process for growth, development, and tissue repair in multicellular organisms. Mitosis consists of several stages: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase, followed by cytokinesis, which divides the cytoplasm.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:21
Phases of Mitosis

Genetic Identity

During mitosis, the daughter cells produced are exact genetic copies of the parent cell, meaning they have the same number of chromosomes and identical DNA sequences. This genetic consistency is vital for maintaining the organism's genetic integrity and ensuring that all cells function properly. Any errors in this process can lead to mutations or diseases, including cancer.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:28
Genetic Code

Cell Types and Mitosis

Mitosis occurs in somatic (non-reproductive) cells throughout the body, not just in specific types like skin cells or cancerous cells. It is essential for normal growth and repair processes in tissues. In contrast, meiosis is the type of cell division that produces gametes (sperm and eggs) and results in genetic diversity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:01
Types of Cell Signaling
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates duplicated chromosomes.

2194
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A cell that begins mitosis with 46 chromosomes produces daughter cells with ________ chromosomes.

a. 13

b. 23

c. 46

d. 92

3323
views
Textbook Question

The centromere is a region at which ________.

a. Sister chromatids are attached to each other.

b. Metaphase chromosomes align.

c. The tips of chromosomes are found.

d. The nucleus is located.

2082
views
Textbook Question

At metaphase of mitosis, ________.

a. The chromosomes are condensed and found at the poles.

b. The chromosomes are composed of one sister chromatid.

c. Cytokinesis begins.

d. The chromosomes are composed of two sister chromatids and are lined up along the equator of the cell.

2596
views
Textbook Question

Sister chromatids ________.

a. Are two different chromosomes attached to each other.

b. Are exact copies of one chromosome that are attached to each other.

c. Arise from the centrioles.

d. Are broken down by mitosis.

e. Are chromosomes that carry different genes.

2178
views
Textbook Question

DNA polymerase ________.

a. Attaches sister chromatids at the centromere.

b. Synthesizes daughter DNA molecules from fats and phospholipids.

c. Is the enzyme that facilitates DNA synthesis.

d. Causes cancer cells to stop dividing.

1002
views