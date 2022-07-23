The centromere is a region at which ________.
a. Sister chromatids are attached to each other.
b. Metaphase chromosomes align.
c. The tips of chromosomes are found.
d. The nucleus is located.
The centromere is a region at which ________.
a. Sister chromatids are attached to each other.
b. Metaphase chromosomes align.
c. The tips of chromosomes are found.
d. The nucleus is located.
Mitosis ________.
a. Occurs only in cancerous cells.
b. Occurs only in skin cells.
c. Produces daughter cells that are exact genetic copies of the parent cell.
d. Results in the production of three different cells.
At metaphase of mitosis, ________.
a. The chromosomes are condensed and found at the poles.
b. The chromosomes are composed of one sister chromatid.
c. Cytokinesis begins.
d. The chromosomes are composed of two sister chromatids and are lined up along the equator of the cell.
DNA polymerase ________.
a. Attaches sister chromatids at the centromere.
b. Synthesizes daughter DNA molecules from fats and phospholipids.
c. Is the enzyme that facilitates DNA synthesis.
d. Causes cancer cells to stop dividing.
If a cell at G1 contains four picograms of DNA, how many picograms of DNA will it contain at the end of the S phase of the cell cycle?
a. 0
b. 2
c. 4
d. 8