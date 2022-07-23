Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Cancer
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 8

DNA polymerase ________.
a. Attaches sister chromatids at the centromere.
b. Synthesizes daughter DNA molecules from fats and phospholipids.
c. Is the enzyme that facilitates DNA synthesis.
d. Causes cancer cells to stop dividing.

Understand the role of DNA polymerase: DNA polymerase is an enzyme that plays a critical role in DNA replication by synthesizing new DNA strands complementary to the template strands.
Eliminate incorrect options: Option (a) is incorrect because sister chromatids are attached at the centromere by proteins called cohesins, not DNA polymerase.
Analyze option (b): This is incorrect because DNA polymerase synthesizes DNA from nucleotides, not fats or phospholipids.
Evaluate option (d): This is incorrect because DNA polymerase does not regulate cell division or cause cancer cells to stop dividing.
Confirm the correct answer: Option (c) is correct because DNA polymerase is the enzyme responsible for facilitating DNA synthesis during replication.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Polymerase

DNA polymerase is a crucial enzyme in the process of DNA replication. It synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand, ensuring accurate duplication of the genetic material. This enzyme plays a vital role during cell division, allowing for the transmission of genetic information to daughter cells.
DNA Replication

DNA replication is the biological process by which a cell duplicates its DNA before cell division. This process involves unwinding the double helix and synthesizing two new strands, each serving as a template for the new complementary strand. Accurate replication is essential for maintaining genetic integrity across generations of cells.
Enzymatic Function

Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in living organisms. In the context of DNA polymerase, its enzymatic function is to facilitate the addition of nucleotides during DNA synthesis, which is critical for the replication process. Understanding how enzymes work helps clarify their roles in various biological processes, including DNA replication.
