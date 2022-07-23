Mitosis ________.
a. Occurs only in cancerous cells.
b. Occurs only in skin cells.
c. Produces daughter cells that are exact genetic copies of the parent cell.
d. Results in the production of three different cells.
At metaphase of mitosis, ________.
a. The chromosomes are condensed and found at the poles.
b. The chromosomes are composed of one sister chromatid.
c. Cytokinesis begins.
d. The chromosomes are composed of two sister chromatids and are lined up along the equator of the cell.
Sister chromatids ________.
a. Are two different chromosomes attached to each other.
b. Are exact copies of one chromosome that are attached to each other.
c. Arise from the centrioles.
d. Are broken down by mitosis.
e. Are chromosomes that carry different genes.
If a cell at G1 contains four picograms of DNA, how many picograms of DNA will it contain at the end of the S phase of the cell cycle?
a. 0
b. 2
c. 4
d. 8