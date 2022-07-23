Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Fertility
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Ch. 7 - Fertility
Chapter 7, Problem 9

Homologous pairs of chromosomes ________.
a. Are two different chromosomes attached to each other.
b. Are exact copies of one chromosome that are attached to each other.
c. Are separated from each other during meiosis I.
d. Are separated from each other during interphase.
e. Are chromosomes that carry different genes.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of homologous chromosomes: Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes that have the same structure and carry the same genes at the same loci, but they may have different alleles for those genes. One chromosome in the pair is inherited from the mother, and the other is inherited from the father.
Review the process of meiosis: Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing gametes (sperm and egg cells). It consists of two stages: meiosis I and meiosis II. Homologous chromosomes are separated during meiosis I.
Analyze the options: Option (a) refers to two different chromosomes attached to each other, which is incorrect because homologous chromosomes are not physically attached to each other except during crossing over in meiosis. Option (b) describes sister chromatids, not homologous chromosomes. Option (c) correctly states that homologous chromosomes are separated during meiosis I. Option (d) is incorrect because interphase is a phase of the cell cycle where DNA replication occurs, not chromosome separation. Option (e) is incorrect because homologous chromosomes carry the same genes, not different genes.
Focus on the correct answer: Homologous chromosomes are separated during meiosis I, which ensures that each gamete receives only one chromosome from each homologous pair.
Conclude that the correct answer is option (c), based on the biological process of meiosis and the definition of homologous chromosomes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homologous Chromosomes

Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes in a diploid organism that have the same structure and gene sequence but may carry different alleles. One chromosome of each pair is inherited from each parent, and they align during meiosis to facilitate genetic recombination.
Meiosis I

Meiosis I is the first division in the process of meiosis, where homologous chromosomes are separated into different cells. This reduction division results in two haploid cells, each containing one chromosome from each homologous pair, which is crucial for sexual reproduction and genetic diversity.
Interphase

Interphase is the phase of the cell cycle where the cell prepares for division, including DNA replication. During interphase, chromosomes are not yet visible as distinct entities, and homologous chromosomes remain in the form of chromatin, making them unavailable for separation until meiosis begins.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is mismatched?

a. Urethra: sperm passage

b. Testes: hormone production

c. Vas deferens: semen production

d. Seminiferous tubules: sperm production

Textbook Question

The production of gametes ________.

a. Begins at puberty in males and females.

b. Requires that the testes of males produce semen.

c. Results in the production of diploid cells from haploid cells.

d. Begins at puberty in females.

e. Produces sperm and eggs that carry half the number of chromosomes as nongametes.

Textbook Question

If humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, each carrying hundreds to thousands of genes, roughly how many genes are there in the human genome?

a. 23

b. 46

c. 1000

d. 20,000

e. 200,000

Textbook Question

After telophase I of meiosis, each daughter cell is ________.

a. Diploid, and the chromosomes are composed of one double-stranded DNA molecule.

b. Diploid, and the chromosomes are composed of two sister chromatids.

c. Haploid, and the chromosomes are composed of one double-stranded DNA molecule.

d. Haploid, and the chromosomes are composed of two sister chromatids.

