Which of the following is mismatched?
a. Urethra: sperm passage
b. Testes: hormone production
c. Vas deferens: semen production
d. Seminiferous tubules: sperm production
The production of gametes ________.
a. Begins at puberty in males and females.
b. Requires that the testes of males produce semen.
c. Results in the production of diploid cells from haploid cells.
d. Begins at puberty in females.
e. Produces sperm and eggs that carry half the number of chromosomes as nongametes.
If humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, each carrying hundreds to thousands of genes, roughly how many genes are there in the human genome?
a. 23
b. 46
c. 1000
d. 20,000
e. 200,000
After telophase I of meiosis, each daughter cell is ________.
a. Diploid, and the chromosomes are composed of one double-stranded DNA molecule.
b. Diploid, and the chromosomes are composed of two sister chromatids.
c. Haploid, and the chromosomes are composed of one double-stranded DNA molecule.
d. Haploid, and the chromosomes are composed of two sister chromatids.