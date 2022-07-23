An egg cell that is not fertilized follows which path?
a. Ovary, oviduct, uterus, cervix
b. Ovary, uterus, oviduct, cervix
c. Oviduct, ovary, cervix, uterus
d. Oviduct, ovary, uterus, cervix
e. Ovary, oviduct, cervix, uterus
Which of the following is mismatched?
a. Urethra: sperm passage
b. Testes: hormone production
c. Vas deferens: semen production
d. Seminiferous tubules: sperm production
The production of gametes ________.
a. Begins at puberty in males and females.
b. Requires that the testes of males produce semen.
c. Results in the production of diploid cells from haploid cells.
d. Begins at puberty in females.
e. Produces sperm and eggs that carry half the number of chromosomes as nongametes.
Homologous pairs of chromosomes ________.
a. Are two different chromosomes attached to each other.
b. Are exact copies of one chromosome that are attached to each other.
c. Are separated from each other during meiosis I.
d. Are separated from each other during interphase.
e. Are chromosomes that carry different genes.
After telophase I of meiosis, each daughter cell is ________.
a. Diploid, and the chromosomes are composed of one double-stranded DNA molecule.
b. Diploid, and the chromosomes are composed of two sister chromatids.
c. Haploid, and the chromosomes are composed of one double-stranded DNA molecule.
d. Haploid, and the chromosomes are composed of two sister chromatids.