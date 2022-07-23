What happens to the egg cell and the remains of the tissue it developed in at ovulation?
Which of the following is mismatched?
a. Urethra: sperm passage
b. Testes: hormone production
c. Vas deferens: semen production
d. Seminiferous tubules: sperm production
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Urethra Function
Testes and Hormone Production
Vas Deferens and Semen Production
A sperm cell follows which path?
a. Seminiferous tubules, epididymis, vas deferens, urethra
b. Urethra, vas deferens, seminiferous tubules, epididymis
c. Seminiferous tubules, vas deferens, epididymis, urethra
d. Epididymis, seminiferous tubules, vas deferens, urethra
e. Epididymis, vas deferens, seminiferous tubules, urethra
An egg cell that is not fertilized follows which path?
a. Ovary, oviduct, uterus, cervix
b. Ovary, uterus, oviduct, cervix
c. Oviduct, ovary, cervix, uterus
d. Oviduct, ovary, uterus, cervix
e. Ovary, oviduct, cervix, uterus
The production of gametes ________.
a. Begins at puberty in males and females.
b. Requires that the testes of males produce semen.
c. Results in the production of diploid cells from haploid cells.
d. Begins at puberty in females.
e. Produces sperm and eggs that carry half the number of chromosomes as nongametes.
If humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, each carrying hundreds to thousands of genes, roughly how many genes are there in the human genome?
a. 23
b. 46
c. 1000
d. 20,000
e. 200,000
Homologous pairs of chromosomes ________.
a. Are two different chromosomes attached to each other.
b. Are exact copies of one chromosome that are attached to each other.
c. Are separated from each other during meiosis I.
d. Are separated from each other during interphase.
e. Are chromosomes that carry different genes.