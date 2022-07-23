Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Fertility
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 6

Which of the following is mismatched?
a. Urethra: sperm passage
b. Testes: hormone production
c. Vas deferens: semen production
d. Seminiferous tubules: sperm production

1
Understand the function of each structure mentioned in the options: urethra, testes, vas deferens, and seminiferous tubules.
Recall that the urethra is a tube that serves as a passage for both urine and sperm in males, so option (a) is correctly matched.
Review the role of the testes, which are responsible for producing sperm and hormones like testosterone, making option (b) correctly matched.
Examine the vas deferens, which is a duct that transports sperm from the epididymis to the urethra, but it does not produce semen. Semen is a mixture of sperm and secretions from accessory glands, so option (c) is mismatched.
Confirm that the seminiferous tubules, located within the testes, are the site of sperm production, making option (d) correctly matched.

Urethra Function

The urethra is a tube that carries urine from the bladder to the outside of the body, and in males, it also serves as a passage for sperm during ejaculation. However, it is not primarily a passage for sperm; that role is more accurately attributed to the vas deferens.
Testes and Hormone Production

The testes are the male reproductive organs responsible for producing sperm and hormones, particularly testosterone. Testosterone plays a crucial role in the development of male secondary sexual characteristics and the regulation of reproductive functions.
Vas Deferens and Semen Production

The vas deferens is a muscular tube that transports sperm from the epididymis to the ejaculatory duct. It does not produce semen; rather, semen is formed from the combination of sperm and fluids from the seminal vesicles and prostate gland during ejaculation.
