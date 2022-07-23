Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 8 - Does Testing Save Lives?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 8 - Does Testing Save Lives?Problem 4
Chapter 8, Problem 4

An allele is a ________.
a. Version of a gene
b. Dysfunctional gene
c. Protein
d. Spare copy of a gene
e. Phenotype

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an allele: An allele is a specific version or variant of a gene. Genes are segments of DNA that code for proteins or traits, and alleles are the different forms of these genes that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome.
Recall that alleles can be dominant or recessive. Dominant alleles mask the expression of recessive alleles in heterozygous individuals. For example, in pea plants, the allele for purple flowers (P) is dominant over the allele for white flowers (p).
Eliminate incorrect options: (b) 'dysfunctional gene' is incorrect because not all alleles are dysfunctional; (c) 'protein' is incorrect because alleles are DNA sequences, not proteins; (d) 'spare copy of a gene' is incorrect because alleles are not spare copies but variations of a gene; (e) 'phenotype' is incorrect because phenotype refers to the observable traits, not the genetic variants.
Focus on the correct option: (a) 'version of a gene' is the correct answer because it accurately describes what an allele is—a specific form of a gene that can lead to variations in traits.
Conclude that the correct answer is (a) 'version of a gene,' as it aligns with the biological definition of an allele.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
43s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alleles

An allele is a specific version of a gene that occupies a particular position on a chromosome. Alleles can vary in their sequence of DNA, leading to different traits or characteristics in an organism. For example, a gene for flower color may have a purple allele and a white allele, resulting in different flower colors depending on which allele is present.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:02
Genes & Alleles

Genes

Genes are segments of DNA that contain the instructions for building proteins, which perform various functions in the body. Each gene can have multiple alleles, contributing to genetic diversity within a population. Understanding the role of genes is crucial for grasping how traits are inherited and expressed in organisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:02
Genes & Alleles

Phenotype

Phenotype refers to the observable physical and physiological traits of an organism, which result from the interaction of its genotype (the genetic makeup) with the environment. For instance, the phenotype of a plant may include its height, flower color, and leaf shape, all of which are influenced by the alleles it possesses and environmental factors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:36
Genotype & Phenotype
Related Practice
Textbook Question
What is the relationship between genotype and phenotype?
1916
views
Textbook Question

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates a portion of the human life cycle.

2131
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements correctly describe the relationship between genes and chromosomes?

a. Genes are chromosomes.

b. Chromosomes contain many genes.

c. Genes are made up of hundreds or thousands of chromosomes.

d. Genes are assorted independently during meiosis, but chromosomes are not.

e. More than one of the above is correct.

2362
views
Textbook Question

Sperm and eggs in humans always ________.

a. Each have two copies of every gene.

b. Each have one copy of every gene.

c. Each contain either all recessive alleles or all dominant alleles.

d. Are genetically identical to all other sperm or eggs produced by that person.

e. Each contain all of the genetic information from their producer.

1477
views
Textbook Question

Scientists have recently developed a process by which a skin cell from a human can be triggered to develop into a human heart muscle cell. This is possible because ________.

a. Most cells in the human body contain the genetic instructions for making all types of human cells.

b. A skin cell is produced when all genes in the cell are expressed; turning off some genes in the cell results in a heart cell.

c. Scientists can add new genes to old cells to make them take different forms.

d. A skin cell expresses only recessive alleles, so it can be triggered to produce dominant heart cell alleles.

e. It is easy to mutate the genes in skin cells to produce the alleles required for other cell types.

1710
views
Textbook Question

What is the physical basis for the independent assortment of alleles into offspring?

a. There are chromosome divisions during gamete production.

b. Homologous chromosome pairs are separated during gamete production.

c. Sperm and eggs are produced by different sexes.

d. Each gene codes for more than one protein.

e. The instruction manual for producing a human is incomplete.

1477
views