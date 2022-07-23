What is the relationship between genotype and phenotype?

Textbook Question
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates a portion of the human life cycle.
Which of the following statements correctly describe the relationship between genes and chromosomes?
a. Genes are chromosomes.
b. Chromosomes contain many genes.
c. Genes are made up of hundreds or thousands of chromosomes.
d. Genes are assorted independently during meiosis, but chromosomes are not.
e. More than one of the above is correct.
An allele is a ________.
a. Version of a gene
b. Dysfunctional gene
c. Protein
d. Spare copy of a gene
e. Phenotype