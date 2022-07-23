Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 8 - Does Testing Save Lives?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 8 - Does Testing Save Lives?Problem 1
Chapter 8, Problem 1

What is the relationship between genotype and phenotype?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism; it is the set of genes that an organism carries. For example, in pea plants, the gene for seed color can have alleles (variants) that are either yellow or green.
Recognize that the phenotype is the physical expression or characteristics of that genotype. The phenotype results from the interaction of the genotype with the environment. Continuing with the pea plant example, the phenotype would be the actual color of the seeds produced—yellow or green.
Learn that the relationship between genotype and phenotype is not always straightforward due to dominance of alleles. In many cases, one allele can be dominant over another, influencing the phenotype more strongly. For instance, if yellow is dominant over green in pea plants, a plant with one yellow allele and one green allele (genotype) will have yellow seeds (phenotype).
Consider that multiple genes can influence a single trait (polygenic inheritance), and interactions between different genes can affect the phenotype. This adds complexity to the relationship between genotype and phenotype, as multiple genetic combinations can lead to variations in the phenotype.
Explore how environmental factors can also influence phenotypes, modifying the expression of genotypes. For example, temperature, nutrition, and light can affect the color of flowers, the size of organisms, or other phenotypic traits, demonstrating that the phenotype is the result of both genetic and environmental influences.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genotype

Genotype refers to the genetic constitution of an organism, encompassing all the alleles inherited from its parents. It is the specific set of genes that an individual carries, which can influence various traits. Genotypes are often represented using letters to denote dominant and recessive alleles, providing a foundation for understanding how traits are passed down through generations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:36
Genotype & Phenotype

Phenotype

Phenotype is the observable physical and physiological traits of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment. This includes characteristics such as height, color, and behavior. While the genotype provides the potential for certain traits, the phenotype is the actual expression of those traits, which can be influenced by environmental factors like nutrition and climate.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:36
Genotype & Phenotype

Gene-Environment Interaction

Gene-environment interaction describes how environmental factors can influence the expression of genes, thereby affecting the phenotype. This concept highlights that the relationship between genotype and phenotype is not solely determined by genetics; external conditions can modify how traits are expressed. For example, identical twins with the same genotype may exhibit different phenotypes if raised in different environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:02
Genes & Alleles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates a portion of the human life cycle.

2131
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements correctly describe the relationship between genes and chromosomes?

a. Genes are chromosomes.

b. Chromosomes contain many genes.

c. Genes are made up of hundreds or thousands of chromosomes.

d. Genes are assorted independently during meiosis, but chromosomes are not.

e. More than one of the above is correct.

2362
views
Textbook Question

An allele is a ________.

a. Version of a gene

b. Dysfunctional gene

c. Protein

d. Spare copy of a gene

e. Phenotype

1618
views