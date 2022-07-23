Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates a portion of the human life cycle.
Key Concepts
Human Reproductive Cells
Fertilization
Embryonic Development
Which of the following statements correctly describe the relationship between genes and chromosomes?
a. Genes are chromosomes.
b. Chromosomes contain many genes.
c. Genes are made up of hundreds or thousands of chromosomes.
d. Genes are assorted independently during meiosis, but chromosomes are not.
e. More than one of the above is correct.
An allele is a ________.
a. Version of a gene
b. Dysfunctional gene
c. Protein
d. Spare copy of a gene
e. Phenotype
Sperm and eggs in humans always ________.
a. Each have two copies of every gene.
b. Each have one copy of every gene.
c. Each contain either all recessive alleles or all dominant alleles.
d. Are genetically identical to all other sperm or eggs produced by that person.
e. Each contain all of the genetic information from their producer.