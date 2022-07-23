Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Does Testing Save Lives?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for Life
Ch. 8 - Does Testing Save Lives?Problem 2
Chapter 8, Problem 2

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates a portion of the human life cycle.
Illustration of human life cycle stages: sperm, egg, zygote, and embryo development.

1
Identify the male and female figures in the image as representing the human reproductive system. Label them as 'Male' and 'Female' respectively.
Label the structure released by the male as 'Sperm' and the structure released by the female as 'Egg' or 'Ovum'.
Label the fusion of the sperm and egg as 'Fertilization', which results in the formation of a zygote.
Label the single-celled zygote as 'Zygote', which undergoes cell division (cleavage).
Label the multicellular structure formed after several rounds of cell division as 'Blastocyst', which is an early stage of embryonic development.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Human Reproductive Cells

Human reproduction begins with the fusion of gametes, which are specialized reproductive cells: sperm from males and eggs from females. Sperm are motile cells that travel to fertilize the egg, while eggs are larger and contain nutrients necessary for early development. Understanding the structure and function of these cells is crucial for grasping the initial stages of the human life cycle.
Fertilization

Fertilization is the process where a sperm cell successfully penetrates an egg cell, resulting in the formation of a zygote. This single cell contains genetic material from both parents, establishing the foundation for the development of a new organism. The zygote undergoes rapid cell division and differentiation, marking the beginning of embryonic development.
Embryonic Development

After fertilization, the zygote undergoes a series of divisions and transformations, leading to the formation of an embryo. This stage involves critical processes such as cleavage, gastrulation, and organogenesis, where the basic body plan and organ systems are established. Understanding embryonic development is essential for comprehending how a single fertilized egg develops into a complex organism.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
What is the relationship between genotype and phenotype?
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements correctly describe the relationship between genes and chromosomes?

a. Genes are chromosomes.

b. Chromosomes contain many genes.

c. Genes are made up of hundreds or thousands of chromosomes.

d. Genes are assorted independently during meiosis, but chromosomes are not.

e. More than one of the above is correct.

Textbook Question

An allele is a ________.

a. Version of a gene

b. Dysfunctional gene

c. Protein

d. Spare copy of a gene

e. Phenotype

Textbook Question

Sperm and eggs in humans always ________.

a. Each have two copies of every gene.

b. Each have one copy of every gene.

c. Each contain either all recessive alleles or all dominant alleles.

d. Are genetically identical to all other sperm or eggs produced by that person.

e. Each contain all of the genetic information from their producer.

