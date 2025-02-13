One of our big focuses in recent videos has been estimating the area under the curve of a function. And recall that our main strategy for doing this is filling this function with rectangles and calculating the area of each rectangle and adding it up. But again, this only gives you an approximation or an estimation for how much area there is. But what if I told you there was a way to find a truly accurate answer for how much area we had under the curve of a function? Well, it turns out there is a way of doing this, and right at first, it might seem a bit complicated.

But pay close attention because I'm going to walk you through how to set this up, and hopefully, this is going to be very clear. So let's just go ahead and get right into things. Now I want you to recall that whenever we're estimating this area, the more subintervals or the more rectangles that we use are going to give us a more accurate answer to this Riemann sum, which tells us the approximate area under the curve. Now the question becomes, if more rectangles mean a more accurate answer, then how exactly could we get a completely accurate answer for the area under a function? Well, the way that we could do this is by recognizing I need to take this function and fill it up with infinite amounts of rectangles.

So if the number of subintervals or rectangles I have approaches infinity, this will give the true area under the curve of the function. Now when we have the true area underneath our curve, we call this the definite integral. So we would say that the true area under here is what is the definite integral for this function. Now the definite integral is going to look something like this. So first off, we have this setup for our definite integral.

Now I want you to notice something about this left side of the equation here. Notice this looks very similar to what we've already seen when it comes to dealing with Riemann sums. The main difference, though, is that we have this limit out in front. This limit is going to approach infinity, because we need an infinite number of rectangles to fill underneath the curve of this function. So since we have this infinite number of rectangles, that means that we're dealing with a definite integral.

Now you may recall that we talked about indefinite integrals, and indefinite integrals had this little kind of squiggly line, and then we were integrating some function with respect to whatever variable we had inside that function. Well, the idea with definite integrals is very similar, except notice with a definite integral, we're now looking at two places. We're looking at these bounds on the x-axis, which is why we need to use a squiggly line with these two values right there. So what the squiggly line is going to do is it's going to go from a to b, where a is the lower bound and b is the upper bound on the x-axis. And this tells us where we need to find our area for our function.

So this is what we do when setting up a definite integral. But to make sure that we understand how this works, well, let's take a look at an example down here. So notice in this example, we're asked to express the following limit as a definite integral on the interval from zero to four. Now to start off this problem, what I'm going to do is take a look at the function I'm dealing with, what this curve looks like, and think about how I can set this up as an integral. Now first off, notice we are given this summation right here.

This summation follows a similar pattern as a Riemann sum does, except notice we now have n approaching infinity. Since the number of rectangles or subintervals approaches infinity, we know that this is going to be a definite integral setup that we can do. So to set up this definite integral, I know that I'm going to have this integral sign that goes from the lower bound to the upper bound. I can see that the lower bound is going to start at zero, and the upper bound finishes at four. So we go from zero to four on our x-axis.

So what that means is that we're looking at this point of zero, we're looking at this place of four on the x-axis, and we're trying to estimate what this area would be underneath the curve of our function. So this is what we're trying to calculate, and this will be how you could set up the bounds on the definite integral right here. Now what I'm doing is I'm going to be integrating this function x plus one with respect to our variable x. So this would be the setup for our definite integral, and that is how you can set up problems like this where you're trying to find the area under the curve. Now this is not the final answer to the problem because notice we're also asked to find the exact area that it represents.

And to find the exact area, well, what I need to do is look over at my function here on the graph and see if there's any familiar shapes that form. Well, what I can do is take this and split it like so, like a graph here, and notice this gives me two familiar shapes, a triangle, and a rectangle. So I need to find the area of this triangle, the area of this rectangle, and if I add them all up, it will give me the true area under the curve of the function. So let's do that. So the area one that we're dealing with is going to be this triangle.

One half base times height is the equation for the area. Now I can see that the base is going to be from zero to four on our x-axis, so that's going to be four, the base, and the height goes from one all the way up to five on the y-axis, and the distance from one to five would be four. So we have one half four times four, which gives us an area of eight. Now next, I need to find the area of this rectangle. The area for any rectangle is base times height.

I can see that the base goes from zero to four, and then I can see the height goes from zero to one on the y-axis. So we have four times one, which is four. So our total area is going to be eight plus four, which is 12. So 12 would be the area under the curve of this function, and this is how we can set up the integral and find the true area. So this is how you can solve these types of problems where you need to set up definite integrals and you need to figure out what they represent.

And hopefully, by going through this example, it makes sense that the definite integral will give us the true area under the curve of our function. So this is the process for doing this, and you're going to see a lot of examples and a lot of applications for this definite integral. So I highly recommend you check out the practice and examples on this video, and also check out the future videos where we're going to dive more into how we can solve definite integrals and the various rules and problems that we'll see. See you in the next one.