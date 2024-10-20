- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals3h 8m
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Express the following limit as a definite integral on the interval [0,10].
limn→∞∑k=1n(xk∗−3)2Δx
A
∫100(x−3)2dx
B
∫010(x−3)2dx
C
∫0∞(x−3)2dx
D
∫∞0(x−3)2dx
