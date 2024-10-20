Multiple Choice

Express the following limit as a definite integral on the interval ﻿ [ 0 , 10 ] [0,10] [ 0 , 10 ] ﻿ .

﻿ lim ⁡ n → ∞ ∑ k = 1 n ( x k ∗ − 3 ) 2 Δ x \lim_{n\to\infty}\sum_{k=1}^{n}\left(x_{k}^{\ast}-3\right)^2\Delta x lim n → ∞ ​ ∑ k = 1 n ​ ( x k ∗ ​ − 3 ) 2 Δ x ﻿