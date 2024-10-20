- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals3h 8m
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Given the following definite integral of the function f(x)=3x2−2x, write the simplified integral:
-∫40f(x)dx
A
2∫40xdx−3∫40x2dx
B
3∫40x2dx−2∫40xdx
C
2∫04xdx−3∫04x2dx
D
3∫04x2dx−2∫04xdx
Watch next
Master Definition of the Definite Integral with a bite sized video explanation from NickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice